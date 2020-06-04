Ascension St. Vincent loosens COVID-19 visitor restrictions

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Another health group with a local hospital is loosening some of its visitor restrictions.
Ascension St. Vincent announced the changes on Thursday. This group operates the hospital in Brazil, Indiana.
Like many health care facilities, it had restrictions due to COVID-19.
See the list of changes below.
- Visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 positive or PUI patients.
- Visitors will be required to complete a screening for entry.
- Visitors are limited to one (1) per patient at any given time. Patients should designate an allowed visitor for the duration of their operative procedure or the daily visit during their hospitalization.
- Visiting hours may vary by site.
- Visitors must be at least 18 years old.
- Visitors should adhere to appropriate social distancing with staff, patients and other visitors.
- Visitors will be provided with a standard procedure ear-loop face mask to be worn at all times while present in the facility. At this time, homemade masks are not permitted.
- Exceptions may be made as appropriate.