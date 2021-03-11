As we head into spring - local power company wants to make sure you have your emergency preparedness kit ready

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend.
Ameren Illinois says it is also a great time to prepare for spring-weather and storms.
The company says you should restock or create an emergency preparedness kit in case of a power outage.
Some of the items you should include in your kit include:
- Water bottles
- Non-perishable food
- First-aid kit
- Battery-powered radio
- A cooler for temporary food or medicine storage
- Pet supplies - if you have a pet
Every person in your family should know where to find the kit.