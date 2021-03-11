As we head into spring - local power company wants to make sure you have your emergency preparedness kit ready

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend.

Ameren Illinois says it is also a great time to prepare for spring-weather and storms.

The company says you should restock or create an emergency preparedness kit in case of a power outage.

Some of the items you should include in your kit include:

Water bottles

Non-perishable food

First-aid kit

Battery-powered radio

A cooler for temporary food or medicine storage

Pet supplies - if you have a pet

Every person in your family should know where to find the kit.