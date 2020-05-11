As we enter the second week of Stage 2, restaurants among many businesses reopening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Today marks the second week of Stage 2 of the Back-on-Track Plan for Indiana. This means restaurants can reopen to 50% capacity.

It's the first day for restaurants to reopen dine-in services in Indiana.

Many we spoke with at Cackleberriers have been eagerly waiting. People there say they're making sure you get a hot meal while practicing health guidelines.

The dining room isn't going to be packed like before. Restaurants can only reopen to 50 percent of their capacity.

At Cackleberries, they're keeping contact as little as possible.

Tables are completely bare and spaced 6 ft apart.

Salt, sugar, and other condiments are brought to you by a server and everyone working is wearing a face mask and gloves.

If you look down on the floors, you'll see markers for social distancing.

Hannah Toptsi is a host at the restaurant. She said with all these changes, it's just good to see some familiar faces again.

"It definitely does feel like it will be the new normal for a while at least until something changes. being open will definitely help us financially but really this period is kind of all about showing how we're taking this seriously and how we can go moving forward, " said Toptsi.

Restaurants will be able to open up to 75% capacity during Stage 4 of the plan.

That's not until June 14th.