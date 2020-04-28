As the weather warms up, Vigo County Parks Department reminds people to social distance while outside

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Warmer days and sunshine may draw you outside for some fresh air, but the Vigo County Parks Department is reminding you to social distance while outside.

The department says it still expects to see more cases of COVID-19.

Parks are open, but playgrounds are not.

Families can go outside and take a walk, run, or bike ride - just remember to say six-feet from other people.