VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Warmer days and sunshine may draw you outside for some fresh air, but the Vigo County Parks Department is reminding you to social distance while outside.
The department says it still expects to see more cases of COVID-19.
Parks are open, but playgrounds are not.
Families can go outside and take a walk, run, or bike ride - just remember to say six-feet from other people.
Related Content
- As the weather warms up, Vigo County Parks Department reminds people to social distance while outside
- Vigo County Parks Department Making Syrup At Prairie Creek Park
- Vigo County Parks Department Preparing Hiking Trails for Future Park
- COVID-19: Why Social Distancing is Crucial
- Trump weighs scaling back social distancing guidelines
- Vigo County Parks Department hopes to hire new staff
- Vigo County Parks Department launches website for renting facilities
- Vigo County Parks Department working to restore Grist Mill
- Crawford County health officals stress the importance of social distancing
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
Scroll for more content...