Clear

As the voter registration deadline nears, early voting gets ready to start

With the election right around the corner, early voting will soon begin at the Vigo County Annex just off of Oak Street in Terre Haute.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 6:42 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the election right around the corner, early voting will soon begin at the Vigo County Annex just off of Oak Street in Terre Haute.

Indiana voters can begin to cast their ballots on Wednesday in early voting for the November 6th General Election.

Tuesday, October 9, is the last day to register.

State election leaders told News 10 early voting can be done through a mail-in ballot absentee ballot or in person at a voting center.

If you do an absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by November 5th to be counted.

Click here to see the voting locations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting your plants ready for the fall

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Early voting and voter registration

Image

Terre Haute Police Department gets a bath

Image

Temps in the 30s right around the corner

Image

Terre Haute totem pole receives facelift

Image

Union ER certification

Image

Cheddar's Hunger help for homeless

Image

One Aldi's closes as another opens

Image

County held drive up voter registration event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool