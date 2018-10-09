As the voter registration deadline nears, early voting gets ready to start

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the election right around the corner, early voting will soon begin at the Vigo County Annex just off of Oak Street in Terre Haute.
Indiana voters can begin to cast their ballots on Wednesday in early voting for the November 6th General Election.
Tuesday, October 9, is the last day to register.
State election leaders told News 10 early voting can be done through a mail-in ballot absentee ballot or in person at a voting center.
If you do an absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by November 5th to be counted.
Click here to see the voting locations.
