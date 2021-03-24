As the need for blood becomes greater, Baesler's host drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There has been an even bigger need for blood over the past year, and on Wednesday, you had the chance to step up and help.

Baesler's Market in Terre Haute held a blood drive, and many made appointments to give blood.

One of those people included a woman who hasn't given blood in years. She told us she's glad to help those who need it.

"I've been wanting to do this. While I was isolated with COVID and didn't feel comfortable going out and doing it. So when I saw Baesler's was having this blood drive. I decided that's my opportunity," Marsha McCool said.