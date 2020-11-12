Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

As the holidays get closer, Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths are happening at a faster rate

New Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths are accelerating at alarming rates, and health experts worry they will get worse before the upcoming holidays.

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- New Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths are accelerating at alarming rates, and health experts worry they will get worse before the upcoming holidays.

More than 241,000 people have died from coronavirus nationwide -- a number that is rapidly growing every day.

"This is a humanitarian disaster -- probably one of the worst stories I've covered in my career here at CNN," the network's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US recorded 1,893 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The tally would reflect a new high since May, though it may be skewed by an outsized number from Georgia that could include backlogged deaths.

More than 110,000 additional people in the US are projected to die from Covid-19 in just the next two months, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Wednesday marked the second straight day of record-high Covid-19 hospitalizations, and the US has topped 100,000 daily infections at least nine days in a row.

'Accelerating community spread' and 'significant deterioration'
The White House coronavirus task force warned of "accelerating community spread across the top half of the country" in reports distributed to states this week.

The panel, which last week warned of "significant deterioration in the Sunbelt," said that has led to the "most diffuse spread experienced to date."

A separate forecast from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Policy Lab projects conditions will worsen in the West Coast, the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic states over the next several weeks.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator use are rising in every single state, the lab said.

"In every Midwestern state, COVID-19 patients are occupying more than 25% of ICU beds," it reported.

That's as the US reported the highest number of hospitalizations ever on Wednesday -- with more than 65,000 Covid-19 patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

"The nearly universal rise in statewide hospitalization rates, particularly in our colder regions, is a pattern that will grow as we move into the holiday season," the policy lab said.

Some hospitals have reached full capacity and are sending patients away. And doctors are pleading for the public to get more serious about wearing masks, washing hands and physical distancing.

A critical holiday ahead
But experts worry their warnings will fall on deaf ears as some Americans prepare for Thanksgiving -- when gatherings could easily spark new outbreaks.

"On a personal level, the most prudent thing that families can do this holiday season is choose not to gather in person with their older higher-risk relatives. However, this pandemic has taken such an emotional toll, on children and seniors alike, that we suspect many families will likely take the risk of gathering," the policy lab said.

"For those that do, outdoor events are safer than indoors, and conscientious spacing of older vulnerable individuals from the rest of the family will be important," it said. "But even more important is a commitment to quarantine before visiting family."

The holidays also mean many college students will likely return home to spend Thanksgiving with family and could unknowingly bring the virus back with them.

College campuses in all 50 states have reported Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Syracuse University said it's moving to completely online learning after an "an increase in COVID-19 cases among our student population."

And the University of Maryland's football program said it's pausing all team-related activities after "an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapin's program."

Poll says most Americans wouldn't comply with another shutdown
Fewer than half of Americans say are very likely to comply with another lockdown, according to a new Gallup poll.

About 49% of Americans surveyed between October 19 and November 1 said they would be very likely to stay home for a month if health officials recommend it following a coronavirus outbreak in their community. That's down from 67% in the spring.

While 18% said they were somewhat likely to comply, a third of people said they would be unlikely to comply with lockdown orders, the results showed.

While Americans are less willing to stay at home, the results show they're actually more worried about the pandemic -- with 61% saying they believe the situation is getting worse, compared to 40% in April.

The results show a political divide in those willing to stay home. About 40% of Republicans polled said they were willing to comply with a stay-at-home order, down from 74% in the spring.

By contrast, 87% of Democrats said they would likely comply, a slight drop from 91% in March and April.

Health experts have said mask use could significantly reduce the need for more shutdowns.

Safety measures aren't going away any time soon
Even with good news about Covid-19 vaccines, a top global health official said it's important to manage expectations.

For example, preventive measures -- like wearing masks and social distancing -- need to be kept up.

"While we hope we'll get more good news about vaccines, it's going to take time to scale up production to get them out to all the countries and then get enough people vaccinated so life goes back to pre-Covid days," World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said Wednesday.

And even when a vaccine arrives, people may need booster shots in the future, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"I don't think it's going to be one and done, as they say," Fauci told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

But a vaccine will likely suppress the spread of the virus below pandemic and epidemic levels. But "as people who were immune lose their immunity, they may become re- susceptible," Fauci said.

"Traditionally, if you look back at common cold coronaviruses and the experience we have, it is not the kind of virus that usually gives lifelong immunity."

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly implied Doctors Without Borders is currently working in the United States to help fight Covid-19. The aid group said it worked in key sites in the US between April and October and has since turned over its programs to local health authorities and organizations.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
A few clouds work in overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

SMWC's literary magazine celebrates 150 in publication

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Toys for Tots needs your help as the holiday season approaches

Image

Chronic wasting disease testing for harvested deer

Image

Indiana National Guard to deploy to every assisted living facility in the state, to help with COVID-

Image

Indiana reinstating some coronavirus limits as risk spreads

Image

Petition filed claiming newly elected Vigo County Auditor was not qualified to be on the ballot

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 57

Image

College signings

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 523840

Reported Deaths: 10798
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2314625881
DuPage32487688
Lake27920556
Will26627491
Kane23798390
Winnebago14498219
McHenry10111129
Madison9951173
St. Clair9796243
Champaign841337
Sangamon670270
Peoria636497
McLean605842
Rock Island6012108
Kankakee549487
Macon479986
Kendall429232
Tazewell411067
LaSalle404687
DeKalb361843
Adams313533
Boone279429
Coles261553
Williamson259468
Whiteside258263
Vermilion256025
Clinton236839
Ogle19779
Jackson197630
Knox187737
Effingham18346
Stephenson179516
Grundy170310
Randolph164119
Marion158132
Henry150111
Morgan144928
Bureau144320
Franklin141415
Monroe138140
Livingston134014
Jefferson132256
Christian131331
Macoupin130014
Lee12739
McDonough114027
Woodford109020
Fayette105626
Douglas103410
Iroquois100520
Logan9896
Shelby95922
Union91026
Fulton9076
Montgomery84617
Jersey80922
Saline80916
Crawford7888
Carroll78721
Jo Daviess78011
Bond7489
Warren74012
Pike69015
Perry68416
Wayne66824
Cass64512
Moultrie6308
Hancock6225
Greene55019
Edgar53514
Clark53119
Lawrence5308
Johnson5160
Piatt5105
Mercer5067
Clay47916
De Witt46810
Richland45619
Jasper45210
Cumberland4506
Washington4502
Ford44521
Mason44414
White3798
Wabash3606
Pulaski3001
Menard2701
Massac2572
Hamilton2283
Marshall2284
Brown1990
Henderson1920
Alexander1912
Scott1660
Gallatin1453
Putnam1450
Stark1453
Edwards1441
Schuyler1391
Calhoun1350
Unassigned960
Hardin780
Pope571
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 224374

Reported Deaths: 4762
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion32031810
Lake20300401
Elkhart12835177
St. Joseph12798190
Allen12380255
Hamilton8989149
Vanderburgh769192
Tippecanoe584222
Porter551365
Johnson4397158
Hendricks4272147
Vigo409060
Monroe403342
Delaware385394
Clark384469
Madison3485110
LaPorte333381
Kosciusko308435
Cass261627
Warrick257567
Floyd236774
Howard217271
Marshall216133
Wayne214942
Bartholomew202161
Dubois193929
Henry183232
Grant179044
Noble176240
Hancock174845
Boone173051
Jackson156428
Morgan144841
Dearborn143028
Lawrence135742
Clinton133018
Shelby132948
Gibson126614
Knox124812
DeKalb119115
Daviess116240
Fayette113127
LaGrange108520
Adams104214
Jasper10327
Harrison102624
Miami10169
Posey97611
Steuben97310
Montgomery95623
Putnam93723
Wabash91915
White88418
Decatur87239
Whitley8506
Ripley78412
Wells78016
Randolph77713
Greene76147
Huntington7587
Clay72118
Scott70117
Starke67816
Perry67019
Jefferson6678
Jay6238
Spencer6027
Sullivan60215
Fulton57814
Jennings56713
Orange52227
Fountain5155
Carroll50513
Washington5044
Franklin48825
Pike43318
Owen3931
Rush3926
Tipton38623
Vermillion3832
Parke3766
Newton37512
Blackford3508
Pulaski27910
Martin2612
Brown2233
Crawford2061
Union1891
Benton1751
Ohio1737
Switzerland1691
Warren1521
Unassigned0250