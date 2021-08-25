As the heat continues to be a factor, make sure your pets are getting the care they need

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It's extremely hot outside, and pet owners need to make sure their four-legged friends are cared for during this time.

One local veterinary hospital tells us the heat affects pets like it does people. They say pets need to take breaks from the heat.

If you can leave your pets indoors with air conditioning, do so.

Brown Veterinary Hospital tells us to be careful, keep an eye on your pets and, think ahead.

"We want to treat our pets just like we would treat ourselves or our children. Limited times outdoors and short burst of going outdoors," Dr. Beth Brown said.

Brown adds if your pet needs to be outside for long periods, make sure they have fresh water, shade, and fans.