As the cold weather moves in - here's how you can get energy and water assistance

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we start seeing colder temperatures, some in the Wabash Valley may need energy assistance. Here's how you can get help.

The Energy Assistance Program through the Western Indiana Community Action Agency started offering assistance earlier this week.

This year, the program now offers water assistance. Here's a link to see if you qualify for help. There are several ways to apply.

First, you can go to this link to fill out an application.

You can also pick up an application at the following locations:

Vigo County - 812-234-3517 Office - 705 South 5th Street, Terre Haute

Clay County - Call Vigo County Office - 859 West Jackson Street, Brazil

Putnam County - 765-653-4017 Office - 620 Tennessee Street, Greencastle

You have an application and need to send it back, send it to:

Energy Assistance Program

705 S. 5th Street

Terre Haute, IN 47807

You can also fax it to 812-242-6148