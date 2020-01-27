Clear
As the Coronavirus impacts millions in China, local doctors say we should be worried about influenza here

The U.S. is telling travelers to reconsider visiting China amid the threat from the Coronavirus outbreak.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 10:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The U.S. is telling travelers to reconsider visiting China amid the threat from the Coronavirus outbreak.

More than 80 people have died and thousands are sick.

The disease is spreading globally. There are at least five confirmed cases in the U.S.

Scientists and health experts are still working to learn more about the disease.

Locally, health experts say this isn't what they should be worried about in our area.

"It's good that we are all conscious of this virus and the threat it poses, we have to keep in mind that it is somewhat limited. What we do need to worry about is the known threat to us...influenza" Dr. Osman Abbasi told us.

Local doctors say they are still getting lots of flu cases - and they expect that to last for several more weeks. They are stressing that it's not too late to get your flu shot.

Several local hospitals still have visitor restrictions in place.

