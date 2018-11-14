As temperatures drop, prevent frozen pipes

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- The colder weather brings concerns for homeowners across the Wabash Valley. Water pipes can freeze and in some cases, burst. Repairs can be pretty pricey.

Jeff Beverly, owner of Beverly Plumbing and Heating, says come January they'll be pretty busy.

"We can get up to ten calls a day when it gets cold," Beverly said.

Pipelines freeze, as temperatures drop below 25 degrees. "When water freezes, it expands," Beverly added. "So, when the water freezes solid in a line, it will expand and the pipe won't expand. It will then split and erupt."

Beverly says split pipes can lead to floods, which leads to pipes needing to be replaced or leaks repaired. And, that could cost you big bucks.

"Up to $1,000 to repair a line, depending on the seriousness of it," he said.

He says to keep an eye on pipes that are next to external walls.

"You want to make sure it's sealed, so no cold air can come in," Beverly said.

Here are some things you can do now, so you don't have to spend hundred of dollars down the road.

- Let a trickle of water drip from your faucets, this helps the water from freezing

- If you are going away, leave your hear on about 55 degrees

- Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow arm air to circulate around plumbing

- Don't forget about your outside water hose. Ice can form in the garden hose, and since there is usually a water connection, the ice can move into the water lines and into your home.