As temperatures continue to drop, one local organization is helping to keep you warm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As temperatures continue to drop, some local organizations are doing their part in warming up the Wabash Valley.

This weekend, scarves, hats, and gloves were tied around trees in various parks.

This is through an initiative called Warm Up Wabash Valley.

Any person in need of some comfort and warmth is welcome to take these items.

Organizers say it is so important that each and every person is taken care of this winter season.

"If you have the option of buying a meal or having to go get gloves, scarves, or hats for your family. I want you to go get that from me so that you can have that warm meal," Nicoson Networking Solutions owner Rebecca Nicoson said.

