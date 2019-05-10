Clear

As summer approaches, youth sports injuries are on the rise: ways to protect your children from injuries

Studies show that injuries are on the rise for younger athletes and according to the CDC, high school athletes account for an estimated two million injuries and 30,000 hospitalizations each year.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 7:24 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Although it may not feel like it right now.. summer is right around the corner and most people are itching to get outdoors, especially kids and that includes.. athletes.

Studies show that injuries are on the rise for younger athletes and according to the CDC, high school athletes account for an estimated two million injuries and 30,000 hospitalizations each year.

Luckily, there are ways to prevent these injuries. 

Friday morning News 10 met up with gym owners Adrian and Brandon Smitley.

Their local gym "Thirst" trains young athletes to older adults on ways to strengthen your muscle.

As trainers, they are well aware of the pressure young athletes face to make it to the collegiate level and so their goal is to have individuals understand how important it is to learn how to properly train so you can avoid injuries at all costs.

"People think when they come into the weight room they're like 'oh no I'm going to get hurt there are heavyweights' and they don't know how to do things...when in reality strength is what can help keep you safe out on the field, on the court, wherever it's at," said Adrian Smitley.

Some of their exercises include learning how to properly squat, lift weights and successfully jump and it's all part of their greater plan to get individuals to focus on muscle groups so that they can stay away from overusing muscles and getting hurt.

Another major focus for the training is understanding how important off time is.

"I think that's probably the main concern we see...a mixture of it is stress and pressure, the other is increased activity and decreased resting and sleeping. We're really busy people these days and we're not factoring in the rest period," said Brandon Smitley.

The Smitley's suggest parents give their kids a break so that muscles can rebuild and injuries can be avoided.

"Kids are trying to get to that next level so mom and dad are trying to put them in everything they can that they think is gonna get them there. More isn't always more sometimes, sometimes doing less is actually more so whether it's less baseball or a little more strength training or less baseball and a little bit of baseball and a little bit of track and field you might be amazed at how much better your athlete becomes," said Smitley.

To learn more about proper strength training and ways to get involved, click here. 

