As students return to class, Indiana State Police warns teenage drivers to avoid driving distracted

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As summer comes to a close, Indiana State Police is warning distracted drivers to stay focused on the road.
Distracted driving can lead to high fines and criminal charges - and is extremely dangerous to everyone on the road.
Now that teenage drivers are going back to school; state police says it is essential to remind them to concentrate on driving and not their phones or other distractions.
This reminder is located on Interstate 70 at the 37 mile marker westbound. It’s simple. Don’t drive distracted. What are the benefits? Save your life and the lives of other motorists. pic.twitter.com/Nd0iU4JITi
— Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) August 16, 2021