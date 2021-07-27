As students get ready to go back to school, United Way virtually holds its Stuff the Bus event

WABASH VALLEY, Ind (WTHI) -- School is right around the corner, and many local students need supplies.

"Stuff the Bus" is kicking off. It's an annual school supply drive put on by the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

The event will be virtual again this year.

United Way works with multiple different school districts throughout the Valley.

Those schools will distribute supplies to the students. The United Way tells News 10 they put on this event to help kids succeed.

"This can really cause a burden on an already strapped family's budget. So, being able to alleviate that need and take that stress off of a family that's struggling can really be helpful," Marketing Director Abby Desboro said.

Stuff the Bus is going on right now and will continue for the next two weeks. If you'd like to donate, click here.