Here's why election officials say Vigo County results started coming in so late

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We know many of you are wondering about the vote-counting process in Vigo County.

If you've been following our coverage - you'll notice Vigo County did not start releasing results until late Tuesday evening.

Here's what happened.

Election officials told us they had to unseal and count every early and mail-in ballot. Officials told us new Indiana rules state the ballots can't be touched until 6 am on election day.

It took 13 hours just to open and scan all of the mail-in and early votes.

They said they are making sure every I is dotted and every T is crossed.