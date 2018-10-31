As new voting centers open in Vigo County, early voting numbers jump

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -Election Day is less than a week away and the Vigo County Clerk's Office says they've seen a high volume of early voters.

Six more locations for early voting opened on Tuesday.

News 10 stopped by the Booker T. Washington Community Center on Wednesday.

The Clerk's Office told us they saw over 200 voters just yesterday.

In total, over 1,5000 people stopped by the voting centers.

They will close on Saturday and then reopen again on Tuesday for Election Day.

To see a full list of voting locations, click here.