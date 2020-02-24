VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)--Local non-profits hope the casino that'll open in Terre Haute will comply with the clean indoor air ordinance.
You'll remember last week, we took you on a tour through a non-smoking casino in Cincinnati, Ohio.
We took a step back and revisited that ordinance.
It went into effect in July 2012.
Ever since then, any business that comes to Vigo County has and will be smoke-free.
This ordinance was brought up again as Terre Haute prepares to welcome in a casino of its own.
With this policy in place that means you wouldn't be able to smoke inside the new casino.
The policy also says you can't smoke in any place of employment.
We spoke with Joni Wise at the Health Department.
She wrote this policy.
Wise said smoking tobacco products has killed too many Hoosiers.
"We looked at it as a workplace protection ordinance and the ability to try to make our citizens have healthier longer lives. It's the norm to work in an environment with clean indoor air," said Wise.
Related Content
- As local leaders prepare to bring in a casino, lets revisit the Clean Air Ordinance
- Illinois lawmakers revisit gun legislation
- Businesses prepare for invasive plants ordinance
- City leaders to revisit the idea of allowing residents to keep chickens on their property
- Vigo County Commissioners support bringing casino to Terre Haute
- ATV ordinance well-received in Vigo County, leaders say
- Clark County leaders pass ordinance banning marijuana dispensaries
- Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event
- Local leaders working to help community prepare for the upcoming 2020 census
- Vigo County leaders are still fighting for the casino being moved to Terre Haute