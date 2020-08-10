As kids head back to the classroom, here's what parents should watch out for

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents should keep a close eye on any health changes as students head back to school.
We talked with the Vigo County Health Department on Monday. Some of the signs you need to watch for include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle aches
- Headache
- New loss of tasing or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Many of these symptoms are similar to other illnesses, like the flu.
The Health Department's Educator says parents know their child's health history the best. If you are unsure about something - call your doctor or click here to register for a test.
Keep your children home if they are sick.