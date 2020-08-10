As kids head back to the classroom, here's what parents should watch out for

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents should keep a close eye on any health changes as students head back to school.

We talked with the Vigo County Health Department on Monday. Some of the signs you need to watch for include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Headache

New loss of tasing or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Many of these symptoms are similar to other illnesses, like the flu.

The Health Department's Educator says parents know their child's health history the best. If you are unsure about something - call your doctor or click here to register for a test.

Keep your children home if they are sick.