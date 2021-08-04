As kids get ready to head back to school, police have these tips to help keep them safe as they get on the bus

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It's almost time for kids to go back to the classroom, so Indiana State Police has some tips to keep kids safe as you hit the road.
You'll need to start watching for school buses and the kids waiting for them.
Indiana State Police says you should keep the following rules in mind:
- When approaching a school bus from any direction, which is stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, motorists are required to STOP, even on multiple lane highways where there is no barrier or median separating lanes of traffic.
- Motorists on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as cable barrier, concrete wall, or grassy median, are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.
- Always be prepared to stop for a school bus and watch for children. Children are unpredictable. Not only is disregarding a school bus stop arm dangerous, it is a serious offense.