Clear

As holiday travel hits record levels, here's where you can find the most up to date gas prices

AAA reports around 48 million people traveled for the 4th of July holiday.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 10:37 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - AAA reports around 48 million people traveled for the 4th of July holiday.

That's almost 2 million more than last year.

About three million people will be taking to the sky with another 41 million people on the roads.

While gas prices usually increase around the holidays, AAA says this year the national average has dropped.

To see the latest gas prices, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Unsettled Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fireworks can cause fear for your animal: How to make your pet feel safe during the celebrations

Image

Partly cloudy, scattered storms. HIGH: 89

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Downtown Lighthouse Mission property rezoned

Image

Area planning approves jail rezoning request

Image

Hey Kevin - To be young again

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office welcomes a new K9

Image

Special cookout works to honor emergency workers

Image

Work wraps up on new Brazil mural

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way