As holiday travel hits record levels, here's where you can find the most up to date gas prices

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - AAA reports around 48 million people traveled for the 4th of July holiday.
That's almost 2 million more than last year.
About three million people will be taking to the sky with another 41 million people on the roads.
While gas prices usually increase around the holidays, AAA says this year the national average has dropped.
To see the latest gas prices, click here.
