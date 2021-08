INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Preliminary data shows a 33 percent increase in fatal overdoses last year in Indiana.

Governor Eric Holcomb has announced more funding to reach Hoosiers who are at high risk of overdose.

The state will fund a $1.3 million distribution of Naloxone. This is the opioid reversal drug.

Overdose Lifeline Inc. will distribute 35,000 doses to first responders and individuals.

The company says it will also place 215 "NaloxBox" units that have equipment in them.