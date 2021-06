TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work continues to get the convention to get the downtown Terre Haute Convention Center built and ready to host events.

Garmong Construction says the project remains on time and on budget. RJL Solutions is working on a logo, website, and marketing plan for the center.

The management team started a competitive market analysis. That's to make sure their cost estimates for events are on par with other venues in the region.

The project should be complete by April.