As cold weather hits the Wabash Valley - blood donations become more and more important

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive.
As it starts to get colder, donations become more and more important. That's because there aren't as many during the winter months.
From 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. you will be able to donate in the activity room at the Wabash Valley Activity Center.
You can schedule an appointment here or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.
You'll need to enter sponsor code Vigo County to schedule the appointment.
