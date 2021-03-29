As Vigo County sex offenders start having to pay to be on the registry, the sheriff says the process is going smoothly

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes have been made for the Vigo County Sex Offender Registry.

We previously told you the county would start charging offenders to be on the registry.

Last year, the sheriff went to the county commissioners to talk about adding this fee.

It was approved last month.

Sheriff John Plasse told us things have been going smoothly with the new charge in place.

The money from the fee will go towards running a registry and paying for equipment the sex offender officer needs.

Plasse says they are willing to work with those in need.

"You know if they don't pay, if there's some kind of hardship, we will look at that on a case by case basis. We don't want to let someone that has a family not be able to provide food or something," Plasse said.

The fee is $50 and offenders have to register every year.