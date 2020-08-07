As Vigo County nears 600 cases of COVID-19, health department says cases in young people going up

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department says they are tracking an increase in COVID-19 cases in young people.

The county health commissioner says the disconcerting part is the fact that students aren't even in the classroom in Vigo County.

"Tracking more things, like bars and nightclubs. Now with colleges coming back as well, we're seeing more positive cases. Simply on kids that are required to get a test done," Dr. Darrent Brucken said.

Dr. Brucken stressed the importance of masks and social distancing.

The numbers in the photo below include Vigo County only.

Vigo County by the numbers - August 7

Total cases: 586

Total deaths: 10

Total tested: 11,018

Seven-day positivity rate: 13 percent

Of the total positive cases, the highest percentage in the county is from age 20-29, accounting for 23.9 percent of COVID-19 cases.

Percentage of positive cases by age:

Age 0-19: 10.4 percent

Age 20-29: 23.9 percent

Age 30-39: 16.2 percent

Age 40-49: 15.2 percent

Age 50-59: 11.9 percent

Age 60-69: 12.1 percent

Age 70-79: 7 percent

Age 80 and over: 3.2 percent

Source: Indiana State Department of Health