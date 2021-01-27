As Unemployment Soars, Home Care Job Opportunities Abound in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – The demand for in-home caregiving has grown over the last several years and it continues to grow as more seniors isolate because of the pandemic.

Home Instead in Terre Haute is one business looking for caregiver employees.

In fact10 part-time and full-time jobs are currently available.

Lisa Bell with the business said that personal organization and desire are the biggest requirements.

Employees have to have flexible schedules.

“The demand for home care has grown exponentially over the last several years—and it continues to grow as more seniors isolate because of the pandemic,” said Ben Klipsch, owner of the Terre Haute Home Instead office. “Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed. Professional caregivers can serve as an extension of the healthcare system and play a critical role in keeping vulnerable seniors safe and healthy at home.”

“Caregiving is simply doing things to enhance the quality of life for older adults and help keep them independent for as long as possible,” said Klipsch. “We like to say that it takes a special person to become a Home Instead CAREGiver…not a special degree. It can be a rewarding career for individuals from every walk of life and age group.”

For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, training and benefits, or to apply for a caregiving position, visit HomeInstead.com/careers or call 812-645-9266.