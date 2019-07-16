As Terre Haute City Councilwoman asks for a jail meeting, a commissioner says it is time for a decision

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The next step in the Vigo County Jail process remains in the Terre Haute City Council's hands.

The council as to approve or deny the rezoning of a property for a new jail.

City Councilwoman Martha Crossen recently asked for a meeting.

She wanted all city and county stakeholders to come together to work on a jail solution.

Commissioner Judy Anderson said there has been plenty of public meetings...open to everyone.

Anderson told us she hopes all city council people will make an informed decision...but it's time for a decision.

"I'll be quite honest with you, I feel like our situation with the judge in Indianapolis is a time-bomb. I mean, when is her patience going to run out? And it's going to be boom...this is what's happening and you're out of it," Anderson said.

The council expects to make a final decision on the rezoning request next month.