'I really feel that this is important...' Knox County Health Dept. asks people to mask up as COVID-19 cases spike

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The rise in positive COVID-19 cases began following July 4th. The Knox County Health Department says they have recently seen up to 46 active cases of the virus at a time.

Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart attributes these new cases to people returning from out-of-town vacations. He says many people getting the virus have not been vaccinated.

Recently, the first case of the Delta variant was identified in Knox County. Stewart says now over half of the current cases are the easily spread strain.

The Health Department is now asking people in the community to mask up when going indoors. The recommendation focuses on public areas and where people are close together.

School for many in Knox County begins in just days. The health department is also asking kids to mask up when they're in school.

Stewart explains, "I make recommendations, they decide whether they need to do it. But I really feel that this is important. The masking will help to limit the spread. If we don't do it I think we're going to see large numbers of people who are sent home because they are ill."

Stewart says they're seeing about 30% of those who have had COVID-19 have lasting after-effects. This includes loss of sense of taste and smell and muscle weakness.