As Indiana has a massive need for cybersecurity experts, group hopes to help girls get involved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Indiana, more than 2,000 cybersecurity jobs are open.

A national program hopes to fill that gap by introducing girls to the cyber world.

'Girls Go Cyber-Start' teaches high school girls web security through games and puzzles.

It also teaches valuable skills like critical thinking.

Those involved have the chance to win money for themselves and their schools.

Registration for the program is open from now until March 20th.

