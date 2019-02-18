TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Indiana, more than 2,000 cybersecurity jobs are open.
A national program hopes to fill that gap by introducing girls to the cyber world.
'Girls Go Cyber-Start' teaches high school girls web security through games and puzzles.
It also teaches valuable skills like critical thinking.
Those involved have the chance to win money for themselves and their schools.
Registration for the program is open from now until March 20th.
For more information, click here.
Related Content
- As Indiana has a massive need for cybersecurity experts, group hopes to help girls get involved
- Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears
- Health experts urge Indiana to increase public health funds
- Illinois group hopes to pass child custody law
- Local group hopes to help with holiday stress
- Burglary suspect dies in police-involved shooting in Indiana
- 1 dead in crash involving salt truck on Indiana interstate
- Indiana boy held after apparent school shooting joke involving Siri
- Nonprofit group may resume Indiana county's needle exchange
- Indiana group pushes for repeal of protections for smokers
Scroll for more content...