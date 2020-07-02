As Indiana goes hands-free, here's how you can use your iPhone and Siri to do the work for you

Indiana's hands-free law started on Wednesday. It's a move intended to keep people safer when they hit the roads. If you get busted with a cell phone in your hand, you can be pulled over and receive a ticket.

But that doesn't mean you are high and dry when it comes to music, GPS, or even phone calls. You just can't hold your phone while you do it. Now is the time to introduce yourself to Siri, if you haven't already.

If you have an iPhone, you likely have Siri. Yes, Android has its version, I'm just not a pro with that...so we will talk about Siri today.

HEY SIRI

If you have an iPhone 6S or later, you can call for Siri without even having to touch your phone. In your phone's settings, go to 'Siri and Search' and make sure 'Hey Siri' and 'Allow Siri When Locked' is turned on.

CALLS

Now that Hey Siri is on, you can do most of the things you probably did while holding your phone, without even touching it. So, you can say 'Hey Siri, call David.' If you have someone named David in your phone, it will start a phone call.

You can also customize these. When you create a contact on your phone, you can label a person as a specific family member or friend. For example, David is my brother...so I can tell my phone he's my brother, and then say 'Hey Siri, call my brother,' and it will start the phone call.

You can tell Siri to make the call in a speakerphone, or you can legally use a hands-free device or headphones, like the ones that came with your phone.

MAPS

Maps work much the same way. Ideally, you will set your destination before you hit the road...but if you have some of your frequent places set, like work or home for example, you can say, 'Hey Siri, take me home,' and it will start guiding you to your home address. You can do that with pretty much any location. You can also tell Siri to take you to the closest gas station, and without touching your phone...it will guide you there.

MUSIC

Everyone listens to music when they drive, and many of us have our phone paired with Bluetooth or through a cord to our car. Picking up your phone to play music is also against the law...so let Siri do it.

Hey Siri of course works with Apple Music, but it will also work with Spotify or your iTunes library.

I have a ton of playlists in my Apple Music library, because you know, sometimes you are in the mood for some late 90s boyband music. If you set your playlist before you go, just tell Siri to play whatever you named that list and you are jamming to 'I Want it That Way' without even touching your phone.