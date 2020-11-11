As Clay County's COVID-19 status turns red, Clay Community Schools shifts to remote learning

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley school corporation will shift to remote learning.

On Wednesday, Clay Community Schools announced it would shift to eLearning on November 12. Students are expected to stay in remote learning until Monday, November 30.

This comes after the Indiana Department of Health changed Clay County's COVID-19 status to red.

See the full post from Clay Community Schools below.

CCS School Family & Community:



The Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard’s Color Code System changed Clay County to RED today. Because of this, Clay County Health Officials have directed Clay Community Schools to move to an eLearning platform for the next two weeks, beginning tomorrow, November 12, 2020. At this time, students are scheduled to return to school on Monday, November 30, although this is subject to change. School employees will be working in the buildings during this eLearning session, so please call the schools with any questions. Also, breakfasts and lunches will be available to be picked-up at each school. All ECA and athletic events and practices are canceled during this time.



It is vital for the protocols and procedures in the Roadmap to be followed by everyone. Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing practices are imperative. It is also very important for anyone in our school family who is sick, symptomatic, or quarantined to stay home and work closely with his/her healthcare professional. School nurses are available at our schools to address questions.

Your continued support and commitment are greatly appreciated!