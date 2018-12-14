As Chamber prepares for the legislative session, members discuss important topics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the 2019 Legislative Session.

They are looking at ways they can improve the state to make it more attractive for businesses.

The Chamber of Commerce represents businesses around the state.

On Friday, representatives visited Terre Haute to advocate for priorities for the 2019 legislative session.

News 10 spoke with President Greg Ellis.

He told us the chamber is pushing for bills that could directly impact you.

The chamber is asking for hate crime bills to be a priority.

There is also a discussion to increase the legal smoking age to 21 and increase the tax on cigarettes.

Ellis said the chamber is looking for solutions for statewide problems.

"We just try to connect and not just share what issues we are having, but what issues are important to the different areas of the state," Ellis said.

Ellis said it is important to reach out to the community before the legislative session.

That way, you can get involved in the conversation.