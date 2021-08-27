As COVID-19 surge continues - Union Health says tent will return outside of ER

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The tent will return outside of Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

On Friday, Union Health officials said the current surge of COVID-19 shows no indications of slowing down in the Wabash Valley or across the nation.

Because of the surge, the Incident Command Center said they would set the portable medical tent back up outside of the main entrance of the emergency room at Union Hospital.

Officials said this is being done as a precautionary measure.

You might remember the tent was in use last year as COVID-19 first started to become an issue in the Wabash Valley.

At that time, among other things, the tent was used for COVID-19 testing.

On Thursday, Union Health released information about COVID-19 based hospitalizations for its Terre Haute and Clinton locations.