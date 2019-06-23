Clear
Artwork nearly complete in 12 Point neighborhood

The Point Revitalization group and local artists are almost finished working on an art piece that already has people in the community raving about it.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--Over the last few months a community group and a few local artists have been hard at work to revitalize the 12 Point neighborhood in Terre Haute. 

Artists are turning the side of an old building into a work of art.

Jack Decker and the 12 Point Revalitazation group are almost finished with the piece.

News 10 stopped by the check on its progress Sunday morning.

People who were walking by say they're impressed on how it's turned out. 

"Ah, it's pretty nice it beats the little blah. I've seen a lot of people take pictures and stop and look at it."

Jack Decker, the artists, told us he doesn't like interviews. 

Many in the community said his artwork speaks much louder than any words he could say.

"I think it helps the community see brighter things in Terre Haute's future "

"Finally, our artists have a chance to express themselves. citizens will be able to understand that we are making things better."

Dawne Gammie said the mural has brought life back into a community struck by poverty.

She said this mural has already given kids a sense of hope for their future.

"Kids have the ability to touch base with their imaginations. those wings will inspire the children to reach out and to stretch their wings."

The weather lately hasn't been that kind to Decker.

He hopes to add the finishing touches to the piece soon.

It should be done sometime in July.

