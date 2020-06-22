Arts community losing big money amid COVID-19 pandemic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A survey from Americans for the Arts says community arts groups are losing more than $5 billion due to COVID-19.

In Indiana, arts organizations will see an estimated $6 million drop.

Coronavirus relief funding will help local groups like Arts Illiana. The organization received $3,000.

Arts Illiana works with artists and organizations in different mediums. The organization says it is most concerned about performing arts, like plays and music.

The executive director says the grant money is making a big difference, but they need people to be able to return soon.

"All of the sudden we're not able to have events. Events lead to revenue and it's helped us keep people employed and not lay anybody off...so that's been hugely important," Jon Robeson said.

Art Illiana has been taking part in virtual meetings to discuss what's ahead.

The executive director says some events will likely be online or even outside.