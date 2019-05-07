Clear

Arts Spaces shows off new downtown sculpture

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new addition to Indiana State University.

Art Spaces in Terre Haute held a special dedication ceremony for a new sculpture.

It's called 'Our River...Our Future.'

It highlights the importance of the Wabash River.

The sculpture represents the many organisms in the river.

Leaders say they are what gives the river its color.

Workers installed the sculpture near the College of Health and Human Services.

It has a newly designed entrance.

The artist, downtown Terre Haute leaders, and the ISU community all came out for the dedication.

Deedee Morrison designed the sculpture.

She is a South Carolina based artist

