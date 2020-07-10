Artists selected for downtown Terre Haute mural project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seven artists will help bring art to downtown Terre Haute this year.

It's part of the 41-40 Arts and Cultural District project at the site of the new convention center.

They will provide artwork for murals. The work will be printed on windscreen fabric, which will go on construction fences.

We talked with one of the newly named artists, Lynne Dunnavant. She says it's an honor to take part in this project.

"I was very honored. I love to do the historical places around town," Dunnavant said.

Also selected was Hayley Bean, Becky Hochhalter, Korinne Lee, Lacey Lewis, Jim Shepard, and Regin Zerwig.

The artists' work will showcase what they love about Terre Haute.