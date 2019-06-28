BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Stroke by stroke, a mural in Brazil, Indiana is almost complete.
Local artist Becky Hochhalter has been working on this big piece of art for several weeks.
We caught up with her on Friday as she put on some of the final touches.
This is on the side of the Alabama Bar and Grill along U.S. 40
It's a vintage Pepsi-themed mural.
She painted the previous mural on the building as well.
She plans to hold a media day next week
You can check out her work on her Facebook page.
Related Content
- Artist nearing completion of Brazil mural
- Local artist set to start new mural project in Brazil
- Artists wrap on a downtown mural
- Emergency water line repair completed in Brazil
- South Knox renovations near completion
- Marshall, Illinois pool nearing completion
- December Make a Difference: The window artist of Brazil
- Design complete, timeline set for new Brazil PD headquarters
- New Terre Haute apartment building nearing completion
- Four lakes park renovations nearing completion
Scroll for more content...