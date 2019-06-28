Artist nearing completion of Brazil mural

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Stroke by stroke, a mural in Brazil, Indiana is almost complete.

Local artist Becky Hochhalter has been working on this big piece of art for several weeks.

We caught up with her on Friday as she put on some of the final touches.

This is on the side of the Alabama Bar and Grill along U.S. 40

It's a vintage Pepsi-themed mural.

She painted the previous mural on the building as well.

She plans to hold a media day next week

You can check out her work on her Facebook page.