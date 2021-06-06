TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Swope art museum is raising funds with an art show!

Art in the Alley at the Flats!

This event is here in Terre Haute.

All proceeds go to help out the Swope art museum.

Participants got to take advantage of different vendors, listen to live jazz, buy art, and enjoy food with drinks!

Organizers say they were excited to put this event on, especially with the pandemic.

"As restrictions started to lessen we said you know what we can have an outdoor/indoor event where people can feel safe and were just so excited for downtown Terre Haute," says John Gedrick development director.