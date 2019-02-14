Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Art for my Heart kicks off in Terre Haute

The program happens from 2 to 4 o'clock every Thursday evening.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:44 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A new program to help you put your feelings to canvas has now started.
We told you last month about "art for my heart" It's a program for those who have lost a loved one to come and paint. Lori Aplin started the program in honor of her mother who passed away.
Today each person got a bag filled with items in remembrance of Aplin's mother. Those who attended say events like these really help them work through their grief.
The program happens from 2 to 4 o'clock every Thursday evening. It is free to anyone, but donations are always accepted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin February 14th

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Art for my Heart kicks off in Terre Haute

Image

'More than 40% of people don't know about Auschwitz..how can that be?' One locals reaction to a new

Image

Crews continue search and recovery mission

Image

Parents voice concerns on social media after Wednesday night school threat

Image

The Latest information from the investigation at Terre Haute South

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Team Coverage: The latest information on the threat at South HS

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road