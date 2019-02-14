Art for my Heart kicks off in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A new program to help you put your feelings to canvas has now started.

We told you last month about "art for my heart" It's a program for those who have lost a loved one to come and paint. Lori Aplin started the program in honor of her mother who passed away.

Today each person got a bag filled with items in remembrance of Aplin's mother. Those who attended say events like these really help them work through their grief.

The program happens from 2 to 4 o'clock every Thursday evening. It is free to anyone, but donations are always accepted.