Art Spaces to host a virtual tour of the best artwork in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Soon, you'll be able to take in some of the best in Wabash Valley artwork, all from the comfort of your own home.

Organizers say they normally have an event to showcase their work, but the pandemic limited their ability to do it in person.,

This Sunday, they'll be hosting a virtual tour. You'll be able to view sculptures from around the area.

Art Spaces leaders say it's a unique opportunity to take in much of the culture the city has to offer.

Multi-Emmy award-winning John Michael Timm shot the footage for the tour.

You'll be able to watch it here.