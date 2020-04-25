Clear

Art Spaces looking for artists to help with mural project

The work will be installed on fencing around the construction site of the new convention center in downtown Terre Haute.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all artists!

Art Spaces can use your help with a big project.

The group is looking for artists interested in creating artwork, or designs to be reproduced on murals.

This opportunity is open for artists 18-years or older.

You must live, work, or attend school in either Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, or Vigo counties.

Artists must meet the theme "What do you love now about Terre Haute?"

To learn more about applying, you can follow the link.

