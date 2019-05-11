TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Some people in Terre Haute enjoyed some beer for a good cause Friday.
Friday was Arts and Crafts Brew-off at the Red Barn in Terre Haute. It was a celebration of art and the art of beer.
People enjoyed craft beer and food. It was all to help raise money for art spaces and show off what the group is working on.
Art Spaces is always accepting donations. To donate click here
Related Content
- Art Spaces holds Arts and Crafts Brew-off at the Red Barn
- Art Spaces announces financial Pledge
- Arts Spaces shows off new downtown sculpture
- Wabash Valley Art Spaces looking to team up
- Art Spaces event goes behind the scenes of "Hamilton"
- Buy art, help the YMCA
- Red Skelton museum exhibit showcases his love of travel, art
- Art Spaces and the Vigo County Public Library unveil new sculpture
- "Poetry as Spiritual Practice" highlights the arts
- Big art donations will benefit local kids
Scroll for more content...