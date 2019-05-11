Art Spaces holds Arts and Crafts Brew-off at the Red Barn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Some people in Terre Haute enjoyed some beer for a good cause Friday.

Friday was Arts and Crafts Brew-off at the Red Barn in Terre Haute. It was a celebration of art and the art of beer.

People enjoyed craft beer and food. It was all to help raise money for art spaces and show off what the group is working on.

Art Spaces is always accepting donations. To donate click here