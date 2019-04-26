Art Spaces and the Vigo County Public Library unveil new sculpture

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute is now a little bit prettier.
Art Spaces, Inc. unveiled a new sculpture honoring a well known Terre Haute writer.
Theodore Dreiser is known as the father of American naturalism.
He wrote eight books and several short stories
On Friday, Art Spaces Inc. and the Vigo County Public Library held a special dedication.
Members say it celebrates Dreiser's life and legacy.
Urban Rock Design created the sculpture.
The design studio works in public art planning.
