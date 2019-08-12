Art Class returns for North Vermillion Elementary students

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) – Students at North Vermillion Elementary School will have the opportunity to put their creativity to work in the classroom this year.

Art class returns after a three year break. The former art teacher retired three years ago and the school did not have the resources at that time to fill the position. School administration said they now have the resources in place to support art class for students.

Deanna Shockney is the new art teacher.

She said the community is to thank for working to ensure the art program is back in the school.

“On back-to-school night, I had so many parents, grandparents and guardians say, ‘My student is so excited art is back.’ They are going to have so much fun,” Shockney said.

Students were previously only learning about art in the classroom.

Now, they get to spend time going to art class.

School administration said art class is here to stay.