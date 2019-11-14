Man arrested in connection to Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in connection to a Terre Haute house fire.

Crews were called to a fire at 700 14th and a Half Street around 7:30 Thursday night.

Neighbors told police they saw a man running from the house.

Arson investigator Norm Loudermilk told News 10 the fire was an arson.

Terre Haute Police arrested 54-year-old Elmer Carlyle on a felony count of arson.

Loudermilk told us Carlyle had been evicted from the house and had reportedly threatened to burn it down.