TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in connection to a Terre Haute house fire.
Crews were called to a fire at 700 14th and a Half Street around 7:30 Thursday night.
Neighbors told police they saw a man running from the house.
Arson investigator Norm Loudermilk told News 10 the fire was an arson.
Terre Haute Police arrested 54-year-old Elmer Carlyle on a felony count of arson.
Loudermilk told us Carlyle had been evicted from the house and had reportedly threatened to burn it down.
Related Content
- Man arrested in connection to Terre Haute house fire
- Suspect arrested in connection to vehicle fires in Terre Haute
- Man wanted in connection to Terre Haute shooting arrested
- Suspect arrested in connection with October shooting in Terre Haute
- Arrest made in connection to Terre Haute Mexican restaurant robbery
- Two people arrested in connection to Terre Haute shooting
- Three arrested in connection to Terre Haute armed robbery
- House fire under investigation in Terre Haute
- UPDATE: Terre Haute house fire under investigation
- House fire under investigation in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...