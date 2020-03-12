Clear
Arshay Cooper Day: Well-known rower to debut memoir film in Terre Haute

Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed Thursday, March 12th, as "Arshay Cooper Day".

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local leaders hope to "See You In Terre Haute.

We told you about the latest community plan from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

Cooper is on the U.S. Rowing Board of Directors.

Along with the chamber, he talked about the benefits of regattas, along the Wabash River, in Fairbanks Park. 

Regattas are a series of boating and yacht races.

Cooper says hosting the events in Terre Haute could help boost the area. 

"It helps the economy, right," said Cooper, "You can get thousands of people that would come, and check out the city, go to the restaurants and meet some of the great people here."

Cooper is in town to promote the debut of his memoir film, "A Most Beautiful Thing". It features a group of men, who formed the first all-black high school rowing team, in the nation.

The film screens tonight at 6:30. 

