Arrests made after Friday morning shooting investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several people have been arrested in connection to an investigation into a Friday morning fatal shooting in Terre Haute.
The shooting happened between 1:30 and 2 Friday morning at 6th and Poplar Streets.
Police told us one person was killed on the scene, and another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The person that was killed was identified as ISU freshman Valentina Delva.
Police arrested the following people:
- Duane Cobb-possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance
- Eudrice Leflore-possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance
- Carlton Gray-possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance
- Monquel Bates-possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance
- Markia McCutchen-possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.