Arrests made after Friday morning shooting investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several people have been arrested in connection to an investigation into a Friday morning fatal shooting in Terre Haute.

The shooting happened between 1:30 and 2 Friday morning at 6th and Poplar Streets.

Police told us one person was killed on the scene, and another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The person that was killed was identified as ISU freshman Valentina Delva.

Police arrested the following people: