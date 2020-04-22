TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County Deputy Sheriff who was recently arrested will go before the merit board later this month.
Sheriff John Plasse released that Jeff Bell will have his hearing on Monday, April 27.
Plasse said the purpose of the hearing is to review Bell's status as a merit deputy.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF ARRESTED
Police arrested Bell on charges of domestic battery and interference of the reporting of a crime.
Bell returns to court on June 23. A no-contact order filed in the case has since been lifted.
Related Content
- Arrested Vigo County Deputy Sheriff will go before merit board next week
- Vigo County deputy sheriff arrested
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office hiring for deputies
- Ordinance passes to establish merit board for Vincennes City Firefighters
- Merit board grants Terre Haute firefighter arrested on child molesting charges continuance
- Vigo Co Sheriff's office honors deputies
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office looking for reserve deputies
- Vincennes police merit board set to discuss the future of officer accused of child abuse
- Martin County Sheriff's Deputy arrested on drug charges
- Former pastor sues Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office, deputy
Scroll for more content...