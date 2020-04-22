Arrested Vigo County Deputy Sheriff will go before merit board next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County Deputy Sheriff who was recently arrested will go before the merit board later this month.

Sheriff John Plasse released that Jeff Bell will have his hearing on Monday, April 27.

Plasse said the purpose of the hearing is to review Bell's status as a merit deputy.

Police arrested Bell on charges of domestic battery and interference of the reporting of a crime.

Bell returns to court on June 23. A no-contact order filed in the case has since been lifted.